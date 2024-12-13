Wet snow is expected in Baku on Saturday

Rain is expected in Baku and Apsheron peninsula from the evening of 13 December. On the 14th, the rain will turn into wet snow. Wind is north-western, gusty.

Air temperature will drop to +2+5 at night and in the daytime. Humidity will be 75-85% at night and 65-70% during the day.

There will be rainfall in the country; in the form of snow in the mountains. Fog in places. Wind is western, gusty.

In the lowlands at night - 2+3, during the day +5+8. In the mountains, up to -12 frost at night and 2-7 frost during the day.