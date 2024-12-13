In November, 55 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan from Europe
The State Migration Service (SMS) readmitted 55 people to Azerbaijan in November.
The SMS reported on Friday that these are mainly persons from Germany, Sweden, Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic and France. The process was carried out within the framework of readmission agreements signed by Azerbaijan.
According to official information, 383 people have been readmitted to Azerbaijan this year (January-November).
In 2014, an agreement was signed between Azerbaijan and the European Union on the readmission of persons residing without authorisation. Since the agreement was signed, up to 2,500 people have already been readmitted to Azerbaijan, and up to another 2000 people are expected to be readmitted.
Five political activists readmitted to the country - Mutallim Orujev, Malik Rzayev, Punhan Kerimli, Jafar Mirzayev and Samur Ashurov - were arrested on drug charges.
Reasons for their arrest are related to their participation in protests in Europe against human rights violations in Azerbaijan, and their critical publications on social networks.
Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies state that the arrest of the activists is related to the offences they committed.
All these activists have been recognised by local human rights activists as political prisoners.
