Polad Aslanov
Polad Aslanov imprisoned in punishment cell
Polad Aslanov, the head of the 'xeberman.com' website, has been put in a punishment cell after being transferred to Penitentiary Institution N15, his wife Gulmira Aslanova said.
‘I was informed from the Penitentiary Service on the 5th of November in the evening that Polad had been put in a punishment cell. They explained that Polad was on hunger strike and had to be isolated, and since there were no free places in the sanitary unit, they put him in the punishment cell. In fact, they just punished him,’ Aslanova said.
On the morning of 6 November, she went to the colony to clarify her husband's condition. However, she was not given a visit or a telephone conversation with her husband.
Aslanov went on hunger strike on 4 November demanding the release of political prisoners. After that he was transferred from colony N1 to colony N15, where conditions are worse.
* Head of 'xeberman.com' Polad Aslanov was arrested on 12 June 2019 on charges of spying for Iran - Article 274 of the Criminal Code (state treason). He was sentenced to 16 years of imprisonment.
Aslanov denies all charges, saying that he is being persecuted for exposing corruption among intelligence officers. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner. The Supreme Court subsequently reduced Aslanov's prison sentence to 13 years.
Politics
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:26
On 5 November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry received Azerbaijan's new peace treaty proposals. Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters on Thursday.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:42
A new road Beyukshor-Pirshagi, which will connect the capital with the northern shore of Absheron, was inaugurated on 7 November. According to an official report, President Ilham Aliyev attended the ceremony.
-
- 7 November 2024, 12:14
Ahead of the COP29 climate change conference, Azerbaijan is using the event to improve the image of its authoritarian government. This is what the OCCRP (Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project), a European association of journalists and researchers on the corruption of government officials around the world, said in a report.
-
- 7 November 2024, 11:28
Mehralizadeh covered economic topics for 'Radio Azadliq', a radio station blocked in Azerbaijan and operating out of exile since 2014. His wife, Nargiz Mukhtarova, told ICPJ that she believes he was detained for his journalistic activities and interviews with independent media outlets in which he criticised government policies.
Leave a review