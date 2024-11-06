An association of central banks of the OTS is being created
An association of central banks of the OTS is being created
High-ranking officials from the central banks of Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum to establish a Council of Central Banks at the 11th Organization of Turkic States (OTS) summit in Bishkek. The council aims to strengthen collaboration on monetary policy, financial stability, and technology development, according to a statement from OTG Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev.
The council's founding members, including Kyrgyz National Bank Chairman Melis Turgunbayev, outlined objectives such as joint research, experience sharing in monetary policy, and the development of payment systems and financial technologies.
Alongside the council's formation, Omuraliev announced the launch of a $500 million Turkic Investment Fund (TIF), designed to spur economic cooperation and trade among OTS member countries. The fund’s initiatives target the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across sectors, providing critical support for employment and economic growth.
“The fund will prioritize projects in agribusiness, including agricultural parks and food industry ventures, essential for food security and rural development,” said Omuraliev. He added that the TIF would also back transport infrastructure upgrades, energy-efficient technology projects, and renewable energy sources to foster a "green economy" among Turkic nations.
The TIF’s scope extends to high-tech industries, where proposed projects focus on radiopharmaceutical and semiconductor production, positioning member states for a technological competitive edge. Support for tourism and IT ventures, aimed at enhancing cultural exchange and economic ties, is also on the agenda.
With these strategic initiatives, the Turkic Investment Fund seeks to deepen economic integration and bolster trade among Turkic states, aligning with OTS's vision for regional cohesion and growth.
-
-
- Politics
- 6 November 2024 14:26
Economics
-
- 6 November 2024, 15:27
At the 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, member states signed a Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) to promote cooperation in digital sectors. The Ministry of Economy announced that the agreement, initiated by the Fourth Industrial Revolution Analysis and Coordination Center (4sim) under the ministry, aims to deepen collaboration among OTS member states in areas like e-commerce, regulatory harmonization, customs, and financial technology (Fintech).
-
- 6 November 2024, 13:16
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy has projected steady economic growth of 3-4% annually through 2026 under the “Socio-Economic Development Strategy for 2022-2026,” a cornerstone of Baku’s renewed push to diversify and modernize the economy. Central to this blueprint is a notable expansion in the non-oil and gas sectors, anticipated to grow at an average rate of 5% each year.
-
Baku, Azerbaijan – In a high-level conference underscoring Azerbaijan’s commitment to sustainable development, officials unveiled a new digital platform and national standards on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG). Organized by the Commission on Business Environment and International Ratings alongside the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) and supported by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) and Azercell Telecom, the event gathered key figures from government, business, and international organizations.
-
- 6 November 2024, 12:31
The 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) convened on November 6, marking a pivotal moment for deepening collaboration among Turkic nations under the theme "Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All." Leaders from member states—Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan—gathered alongside observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan, underscoring the organization’s expanding influence on the global stage.
Leave a review