Political consultations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania

Another round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Lithuania was held in Vilnius on 20 September.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Lithuanian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Jonas Survila.

During the meeting the current state and prospects of development of relations between the two countries in political, economic and humanitarian spheres were discussed, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The sides emphasized the importance of continuation of high-level mutual visits, expansion of legal framework and intensification of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

It was also noted that there are wide opportunities for cooperation in the development of mutual trade and investment, transport, alternative energy, high technology, agriculture and agro-industry, and the importance of the activity of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian intergovernmental commission for the development of economic relations.

The sides stated that the strengthening of exchanges and international contacts in the humanitarian sphere, education, culture and tourism also contributes to the expansion of ties.

The Azerbaijani delegation informed the colleagues about preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's constructive steps towards establishing lasting peace, the continuing mine threat in the territories liberated from occupation and the large-scale reconstruction and construction works carried out here.