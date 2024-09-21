"Yeni Azerbaijan" won 90% of seats in NAR parliament
The Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 20 September approved the results of the early elections to the regional parliament held on 1 September.
Thus, the 45-seat Supreme Majlis of the autonomy consists of 41 deputies from the "Yeni Azerbaijan Party" (YAP) headed by President Ilham Aliyev and 4 "independent" parliamentarians.
