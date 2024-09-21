  • contact.az Contact
"Yeni Azerbaijan" won 90% of seats in NAR parliament

The news agency Turan
The Supreme Court of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on 20 September approved the results of the early elections to the regional parliament held on 1 September.

Thus, the 45-seat Supreme Majlis of the autonomy consists of 41 deputies from the "Yeni Azerbaijan Party" (YAP) headed by President Ilham Aliyev and 4 "independent" parliamentarians.

Politics

