Positions in Kyalbajar shelled, Baku took no retaliatory measures

On 23 February at 5:50 am the Armenian military shelled positions of the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of Yelijah village of Kelbajar region from small arms.

The Azerbaijani armed forces did not take any retaliatory measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.

"Azerbaijan regards this as a provocation aimed at disrupting the ceasefire that has been in place for the past five months and demands to identify and punish those responsible for the incident," the press service said.