Positions in Kyalbajar shelled, Baku took no retaliatory measures
On 23 February at 5:50 am the Armenian military shelled positions of the Azerbaijani forces in the direction of Yelijah village of Kelbajar region from small arms.
The Azerbaijani armed forces did not take any retaliatory measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported.
"Azerbaijan regards this as a provocation aimed at disrupting the ceasefire that has been in place for the past five months and demands to identify and punish those responsible for the incident," the press service said.
23 February 2024 14:18
Politics
23 February 2024, 16:29
On Thursday, the London High Court arrested 22 properties belonging to Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev and his wife. According to documents published by CICOC (Center for Investigation of Corruption and Organized Crime), real estate worth more than 39.5 million pounds ($50 million) was frozen back in June 2023. All this time, Feyziyev did not respond to inquiries about legality of the funds used to buy a real estate in London.
23 February 2024, 16:21
On February 23, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to extend his arrest for another three months. The Court of Appeal had previously rejected Ibadoglu's other complaint that the investigating authority had not returned his mobile phone, seized during his arrest on July 23, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said.
23 February 2024, 15:09
It is planned to return the first 50 families to Khojaly by mid-March, Turan news agency learned from informed sources. Currently, large-scale restoration works are continuing in this city: housing and infrastructure are being built. Khojaly was the second largest Azerbaijani settlement in Karabakh after the city of Shusha.
23 February 2024, 14:55
A new mass grave has been discovered in the Khojaly region of Karabakh. It was discovered during the construction of a water supply network in Khojaly, the state TV channel AZTV reported on Friday. According to the same source, many of the skeletons found belong to children and women.
