Positions of the Azerbaijan Army in Nakhchivan came under fire - Ministry of Defense

On April 9, from 16:00 to 16:50, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from various caliber small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Jahazir, Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army took adequate response measures in this direction, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Armenian Ministry of Defense denied this report by the Azerbaijani military department about the shootout.