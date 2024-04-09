Armenia will not sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan if it does not agree on the border – Alain Simonyan

Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alain Simonyan did not rule out that no document will be signed with Azerbaijan if the parties do not come to an agreement, including on the issue of border delimitation. Speaking in parliament on April 9, he said that negotiations and contacts of working groups are continuing with Azerbaijan. But this does not mean that they discuss the cession of Armenia's own territories.

"Maybe at some point we will refuse to sign anything at all if we do not come to an agreement," Simonyan said. According to the Speaker, the fact that the villages under discussion in Tavush and Ararat belong to Azerbaijan was not denied by the previous authorities, who are currently sitting in parliament as the opposition.

According to Simonyan, in 2009, in accordance with the law on administrative division, the village of Tigranashen (Kyarki) was included in the administrative territory of the village of Paruyr Sevak, and Askipara and Barkhudarlu were included in Voskepar and Azatamut. But the law specifically stipulated that this decision is valid until the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations are settled, Simonyan recalled.