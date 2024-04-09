  • contact.az Contact
Pashinyan discussed negotiations with Azerbaijan with Scholz

On April 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Armenian media reported. One of the key topics of the conversation was the state of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.  Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to make decisions "based on the principles laid down at the meetings in Prague, Brussels and Granada" and considers it unacceptable to "distort these principles." The sides also discussed issues of Armenia's relations with the EU, and Yerevan's relations with Berlin.

Politics

