Pashinyan discussed negotiations with Azerbaijan with Scholz
On April 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Armenian media reported. One of the key topics of the conversation was the state of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to make decisions "based on the principles laid down at the meetings in Prague, Brussels and Granada" and considers it unacceptable to "distort these principles." The sides also discussed issues of Armenia's relations with the EU, and Yerevan's relations with Berlin.
Politics
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron, on Tuesday urged Congress to approve supplemental military aid for Ukraine after talks in Washington, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
On April 9, from 16:00 to 16:50, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from various caliber small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Jahazir, Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alain Simonyan did not rule out that no document will be signed with Azerbaijan if the parties do not come to an agreement, including on the issue of border delimitation. Speaking in parliament on April 9, he said that negotiations and contacts of working groups are continuing with Azerbaijan. But this does not mean that they discuss the cession of Armenia's own territories.
- 9 April 2024, 16:53
The health of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of Toplum TV, who is being held in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, continues to deteriorate, his brother Nasimi Mammadli told after meeting with him the day before.
