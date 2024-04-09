Alesker Mammadli's health is deteriorating

The health of Alesker Mammadli, the founder of Toplum TV, who is being held in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, continues to deteriorate, his brother Nasimi Mammadli told after meeting with him the day before.

Alesker was very lethargic, he suffers from severe headaches. "He cannot sleep, it is difficult for him to breathe in a supine position because of tumors in his throat. The size of the node in the thyroid gland has reached 23 mm. Blood pressure is kept at 90/170," Nasimi Mammadli told Turan news agency.

Blood tests taken a week ago revealed new problems: the amylase level was 330 (norm 220); cholesterol 250 (norm 200).

In addition, problems were found in the pancreas. Doctors have prescribed a new treatment and he will be given new medications. "If there is no urgent medical intervention, it may cost him his life," Mammadli said. According to him, the lawyer wrote an appeal to the main medical department of the Ministry of Justice to transfer Alesker to a medical institution of the Ministry of Justice, but not yet.

* On March 6-8, 9 employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute of Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They are charged with smuggling foreign currency. Seven people were subjected to pre-trial detention for a period of 4 months, two more were transferred to police supervision.

Alesker Mammadli was also accused of currency smuggling. During a search of his apartment, they allegedly found 7,300 euros.