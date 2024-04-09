Yerevan has handed over another package of proposals for a peace agreement to Baku and is discussing the issue of border delimitation
Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan another package of proposals for concluding a peace agreement, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Ani Badalyan announced on April 8. "Armenia has responded to the latest proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the draft peace agreement. We are already talking about the eighth edition of the proposals, " she said.
As previously stated by the Armenian authorities, two main points of the peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku remain unresolved. This is the mutual recognition of territorial integrity according to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 and on its basis the delimitation of borders, as well as the opening of communications under the jurisdiction of the country through which they pass.
On April 9, the Armenian parliament began closing discussions on the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 10 deputies from the opposition are not allowed to participate in the discussions. Also, before the meeting, mobile phones were taken from all participants.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British counterpart David Cameron, on Tuesday urged Congress to approve supplemental military aid for Ukraine after talks in Washington, TURAN's U.S. correspondent reports.
On April 9, from 16:00 to 16:50, units of the Armenian armed forces fired from various caliber small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the settlement of Jahazir, Sharur region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alain Simonyan did not rule out that no document will be signed with Azerbaijan if the parties do not come to an agreement, including on the issue of border delimitation. Speaking in parliament on April 9, he said that negotiations and contacts of working groups are continuing with Azerbaijan. But this does not mean that they discuss the cession of Armenia's own territories.
On April 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Armenian media reported. One of the key topics of the conversation was the state of the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Pashinyan stated that Yerevan is ready to make decisions "based on the principles laid down at the meetings in Prague, Brussels and Granada" and considers it unacceptable to "distort these principles." The sides also discussed issues of Armenia's relations with the EU, and Yerevan's relations with Berlin.
