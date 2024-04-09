Yerevan has handed over another package of proposals for a peace agreement to Baku and is discussing the issue of border delimitation

Armenia has handed over to Azerbaijan another package of proposals for concluding a peace agreement, the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic Ani Badalyan announced on April 8. "Armenia has responded to the latest proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the draft peace agreement. We are already talking about the eighth edition of the proposals, " she said.

As previously stated by the Armenian authorities, two main points of the peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku remain unresolved. This is the mutual recognition of territorial integrity according to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991 and on its basis the delimitation of borders, as well as the opening of communications under the jurisdiction of the country through which they pass.

On April 9, the Armenian parliament began closing discussions on the delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan. 10 deputies from the opposition are not allowed to participate in the discussions. Also, before the meeting, mobile phones were taken from all participants.