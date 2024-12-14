PPFA activist arrested

On 14 December, the Sabail district court of Baku sentenced chairman of the Sabail district organisation of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA) Jeyhun Novruzov to 10 days of administrative arrest.This is stated in the report of the PPFA.

It is reported that Novruzov was detained on 13 December for protesting against unreasonable fining of taxi drivers.

The PPFA considers the charges as fabricated and says that the real reason for Novruzov's arrest was his defence of civil rights.

The PPFA states that during 2024, many activists of the Party have been subjected to administrative arrests. At present, 5 Party members are under administrative arrests and 12 others are in detention on criminal charges.

The PPFA associates the arrests of activists with a new wave of repression in the country.