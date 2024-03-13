PPFA activist physically pressurised when taken to court

On 12 March, the Khatai district court of Baku considered a petition to change the preventive measure against the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan activist Elnur Hasanov and transfer him to house arrest.

The court rejected the motion, while the activist was physically pressurised by the escorts while being transported to the court, the PPFA said.

Note that Hasanov was handcuffed behind his back, and only one person - a representative of the Ministry of Justice - was allowed into the courtroom. The defence considered this a violation of the law. An appeal will be filed against the court's decision. It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on 28 November 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Road Police leadership. On 24 February, the court extended Hasanov's arrest for another 1 month.