PPFA activist physically pressurised when taken to court
On 12 March, the Khatai district court of Baku considered a petition to change the preventive measure against the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan activist Elnur Hasanov and transfer him to house arrest.
The court rejected the motion, while the activist was physically pressurised by the escorts while being transported to the court, the PPFA said.
Note that Hasanov was handcuffed behind his back, and only one person - a representative of the Ministry of Justice - was allowed into the courtroom. The defence considered this a violation of the law. An appeal will be filed against the court's decision. It was not possible to get comments from the penitentiary service.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on 28 November 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the Road Police leadership. On 24 February, the court extended Hasanov's arrest for another 1 month.
Politics
On March 13, Head of State Ilham Aliyev received Tedros Gebresius, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos, and Special Representative of the Chinese Government for European Affairs Wu Hongbo.
On March 13, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Alexandra Papadopoulos. According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the sides discussed bilateral relations, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The sides noted the importance of developing bilateral relations in political, economic, trade, energy, agricultural, tourism, humanitarian and other spheres.
"Media and civil society of Azerbaijan under pressure on the eve of the COP29 conference" is the theme of a parallel event to be held on March 15 in Geneva within the framework of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council. The event is organized by the Norwegian Foundation "House of Human Rights".
- 13 March 2024, 16:19
On Wednesday, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received Louis Bono, Senior adviser to the US State Department for negotiations in the Caucasus. According to the Foreign Ministry, the parties discussed issues related to the security situation in the South Caucasus. In particular, the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the peace treaty, was touched upon.
