PPFA activist succeeds in being transferred to colony

Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA), has succeeded in being transferred from a pre-trial detention centre to a colony as a result of a hunger strike.

In spite of the fact that his three-year prison sentence came into force back in September, Hasanov was not transferred from the pre-trial detention centre to the colony, depriving him of live meetings with his relatives.

On 5 December, he went on hunger strike in the pre-trial detention centre of the Penitentiary Complex in Umbaki.

On 6 December, representatives of the shehid's families visited the Penitentiary Service and asked for Hasanov, the PPFA said. The activist's brother is a shehid of the second Karabakh war.

The representatives of the shehid families were received by the head of the regime department Fikret Gafarov. On the same day, Hasanov was transferred to the colony number 2. Hasanov has no complaints at the new place. He was also promised to have live meetings with his relatives in the coming days.

After that, on 9 December Hasanov stopped his dry hunger strike.

*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on 28 November 2023 on charges of illegal drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the Traffic Police leadership's actions. Human rights activists recognised him as a political prisoner.