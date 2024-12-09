Weather on Tuesday
Weather on 10 December will remain cloudy. Rain is possible at night. Wind is northeastern, which will change to southeastern in the afternoon. Air temperature will be + 5+7 at night and +7+10 during the day. Humidity 60-70 %.
Rain will continue in the eastern parts of the country. Fog in places, wind is eastern, moderate.
Air temperature in the lowlands at night +1+6, during the day +8+13. At night in the mountains up to - 5 frost, during the day 0 +5.
Social
-
- 11 December 2024, 16:22
Officials (doctors) will be fined for prescribing medications not included in the State Register. Doctors could face fines ranging from 100 to 150 AZN, while legal entities may be fined between 300 and 400 AZN. This is outlined in a new proposed amendment to the Administrative Offenses Code, under Article 221.12.
-
- 11 December 2024, 15:20
The leading mobile operator extends ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems Azercell, Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator, has once again demonstrated its commitment to transparency and ethical business practices by successfully renewing its ISO 37001:2016 certification for anti-bribery management systems. The certification audit, conducted on October 16, 2024, by the Turkish firm Denetik Belgelendirme, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), confirmed that Azercell’s anti-corruption policies and procedures fully comply with international standards. The evaluation reaffirmed that the company operates in alignment with the highest principles of transparency and accountability.
-
- 11 December 2024, 14:32
On December 12, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be cloudy, with rain expected in the evening. A moderate southwestern wind will shift to a northwestern direction. The air temperature will be +6 to +9°C at night, and +9 to +13°C during the day. Humidity will range from 70% to 80%.
-
The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has set the dates for public holidays in 2025 in celebration of Novruz, Ramadan, and Gurban Bayram. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
Leave a review