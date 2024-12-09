Weather on Tuesday

Weather on 10 December will remain cloudy. Rain is possible at night. Wind is northeastern, which will change to southeastern in the afternoon. Air temperature will be + 5+7 at night and +7+10 during the day. Humidity 60-70 %.

Rain will continue in the eastern parts of the country. Fog in places, wind is eastern, moderate.

Air temperature in the lowlands at night +1+6, during the day +8+13. At night in the mountains up to - 5 frost, during the day 0 +5.