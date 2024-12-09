International organisations urge to stop Sadygov's extradition

An appeal has been filed against the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to extradite the head of 'Azel.TV' Afgan Sadygov to Azerbaijan, his wife Sevinj Sadygova told Turan.

According to her, the hearings have not been scheduled yet due to the judge's illness. Meanwhile, Sadygov is continuing his hunger strike for the 80th day.

‘Afgan is now in the hospital of the pre-trial detention centre. His condition is grave. He has lost 35 kg in weight. The doctor said he has nowhere to lose weight, he is skin to bone. His skin is peeling due to vitamin deficiency,’ Sadygova said.

Meanwhile, four international human rights organisations have called on Georgian authorities to stop Sadygov's extradition to Azerbaijan.

Extradition would violate Georgia's obligations under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). This Article prohibits the extradition of foreign nationals to a country if there are substantial grounds that a person is at risk of torture or ill-treatment.

This is stated in an appeal by the 'International Partnership for Human Rights' (IPHR), 'Open Contracting Partnership' (OCP), 'Crude Accountability' and the 'Norwegian 'Human Rights House Foundation'.

Sadygov's extradition to Azerbaijan would expose him to a significant risk of torture and ill-treatment in view of the recent increase in politically motivated arrests in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani government's suspension of co-operation with the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

* Afgan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital. The Georgian authorities refused to grant him political asylum.