Afgan Sadygov
International organisations urge to stop Sadygov's extradition
An appeal has been filed against the decision of the Tbilisi City Court to extradite the head of 'Azel.TV' Afgan Sadygov to Azerbaijan, his wife Sevinj Sadygova told Turan.
According to her, the hearings have not been scheduled yet due to the judge's illness. Meanwhile, Sadygov is continuing his hunger strike for the 80th day.
‘Afgan is now in the hospital of the pre-trial detention centre. His condition is grave. He has lost 35 kg in weight. The doctor said he has nowhere to lose weight, he is skin to bone. His skin is peeling due to vitamin deficiency,’ Sadygova said.
Meanwhile, four international human rights organisations have called on Georgian authorities to stop Sadygov's extradition to Azerbaijan.
Extradition would violate Georgia's obligations under Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). This Article prohibits the extradition of foreign nationals to a country if there are substantial grounds that a person is at risk of torture or ill-treatment.
This is stated in an appeal by the 'International Partnership for Human Rights' (IPHR), 'Open Contracting Partnership' (OCP), 'Crude Accountability' and the 'Norwegian 'Human Rights House Foundation'.
Sadygov's extradition to Azerbaijan would expose him to a significant risk of torture and ill-treatment in view of the recent increase in politically motivated arrests in Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani government's suspension of co-operation with the Council of Europe's Committee for the Prevention of Torture.
* Afgan Sadygov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not released from Georgia to Turkey, saying he could only return to Azerbaijan.
In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at a request from Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is demanding extradition. He has been on hunger strike since 21 September, protesting against his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On 8 October, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition deteriorated and he was transferred to a prison hospital. The Georgian authorities refused to grant him political asylum.
Politics
-
- 12 December 2024, 01:07
Official Baku condemned and rejected the allegations made in the statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the human rights situation in Azerbaijan.
-
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday issued a statement on escalating crackdown on Azerbaijani civil society and media, urging authorities in Baku to release all those unjustly detained, cease its crackdown, and fulfill the commitments, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 11 December 2024, 18:04
A charter flight operated by Enter Air departed from Yerevan to Baku on Wednesday evening, according to Armenian media citing data from Flightradar24. At Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport, Sputnik Armenia reported that this was a charter flight.
-
- 11 December 2024, 17:41
On Wednesday, a group of famous footballers arrived in Baku. Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba visited several public and cultural sites in the capital and took part in a meeting with football fans at the Crystal Hall.
Leave a review