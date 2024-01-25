Pre-trial detention term of Ruben Vardanyan extended for 4 months

On 25 January, the Sabail Court of Baku extended for another 4 months the term of preliminary arrest of Ruben Vardanyan, former "state minister" of Karabakh separatists.

He was detained while trying to illegally cross the border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenia after the anti-terrorist operation in September 2023 in Karabakh.

Vardanyan is charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (creation of illegal armed formations) and 318.1 (illegal border crossing) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.

The investigation into the case of Vardanyan and other separatist leaders is being conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.-