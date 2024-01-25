Pre-trial detention term of Ruben Vardanyan extended for 4 months
Pre-trial detention term of Ruben Vardanyan extended for 4 months
On 25 January, the Sabail Court of Baku extended for another 4 months the term of preliminary arrest of Ruben Vardanyan, former "state minister" of Karabakh separatists.
He was detained while trying to illegally cross the border of Azerbaijan in the direction of Armenia after the anti-terrorist operation in September 2023 in Karabakh.
Vardanyan is charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (creation of illegal armed formations) and 318.1 (illegal border crossing) of the Criminal Code. He faces up to 15 years of imprisonment.
The investigation into the case of Vardanyan and other separatist leaders is being conducted by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan.-
-
- Politics
- 25 January 2024 12:52
-
Politics
-
- 25 January 2024, 21:53
Armenia will transfer new maps of mine fields to the Azerbaijani side through working channels in the coming days.
-
- 25 January 2024, 18:14
By a court decision, the term of pre-trial detention of seven former leaders and other high-ranking representatives of the liquidated separatist regime in Karabakh has been extended for another 4 months.
-
- 25 January 2024, 18:04
In 2023, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) adopted 40 rulings on the cases of applicants from Azerbaijan, President of the ECHR stated at today's press conference in Strasbourg, the Azerbaijani service of “Voice of America” reports. Most of all, violations of the right to a fair trial were recognized in the rulings on Azerbaijan. This was reflected in 10 decisions.
-
- 25 January 2024, 17:43
Today, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to celebrate the 530th anniversary of the birth of the great Azerbaijani poet Fizuli. The Head of State instructed the Ministries of Culture, Science and Education, together with the National Academy of Sciences, to prepare and implement an action plan on the occasion of the anniversary date.
Leave a review