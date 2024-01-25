International conference dedicated to the 140th anniversary of Mammad Emin Rasulzade
The second conference "International Readings of Mammad Emin Rasulzade" will be held on 30 January in Baku on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the birth of one of the founders of the People's Republic of Azerbaijan (1918-1920).
The conference is dedicated to the study of Rasulzade's ideological legacy, his multifaceted activities as a politician, journalist, publicist, writer, thinker and scientist.
The event is organised by the public group "Mammad Emin Rasulzade House Museum", the Museum of National History of Azerbaijan and a number of other organisations.
The conference will be held at the "Holiday Hotel" where, along with Azerbaijani scientists, representatives of the scientific circles of Turkey, Germany, Russia, France, Iran and Sweden will speak as well.
