Preliminary investigation in “Abzas Media” case completed
Preliminary investigation in “Abzas Media” case completed
Today, journalist-investigator Khafiz Babaly, who was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case, was informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation, the journalist's relatives reported. The completion of the investigation was also announced to the other individuals involved in the case. All defendants and their lawyers will now review the investigation materials separately. The case will then proceed to court.
*Babaly is one of six journalists and media workers (Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinc Vagifgizi, Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, Mohammed Kekalov) who were arrested between November 2023 and January 2024 in connection with the "Abzas Media" case. Subsequently, economist Farid Mehrazade was also arrested in this case.
Initially, they were all charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of individuals with prior agreement). However, between August 16 and 19, the journalists were presented with more serious charges: Article 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with substantial income), Articles 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (money laundering by an organized group), Article 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group), Articles 320.1 and 320.2 (document forgery and use of forged documents), as well as Article 213.2.1 (group tax evasion).
These charges carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years. The journalists deny all accusations, asserting that they are being persecuted for investigating corruption at the highest levels of power. Human rights defenders have recognized all the accused as political prisoners.
Politics
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:37
The United States said on Monday that it's 'incredibly alarmed' by the reports about potential transfer of ballistic rockets from Iran to Russia and if true, it would be ‘dramatic escalation,’ as the Western allies are 'prepared' to take action, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:24
A key U.S. senator on Monday urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 9 September 2024, 18:59
Complaints about the early parliamentary elections received by the Central Election Commission from the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, 31st Surakhani second and 78th Lankaran rural constituencies will be seriously investigated. This was announced at today's meeting of the CEC by the head of this body, Mazahir Panakhov.
-
- 9 September 2024, 16:20
Ph.D. candidate at Istanbul University and economist Fazil Gasymov has been on hunger strike for 88 days in a Baku detention center, protesting against what he claims is his unlawful arrest, his brother, Nazim Gasymov, who visited him at the Penitentiary Service Medical Facility said.
Leave a review