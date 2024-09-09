Preliminary investigation in “Abzas Media” case completed

Today, journalist-investigator Khafiz Babaly, who was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case, was informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation, the journalist's relatives reported. The completion of the investigation was also announced to the other individuals involved in the case. All defendants and their lawyers will now review the investigation materials separately. The case will then proceed to court.

*Babaly is one of six journalists and media workers (Ulvi Hasanli, Sevinc Vagifgizi, Nargiz Absalamova, Elnara Gasimova, Mohammed Kekalov) who were arrested between November 2023 and January 2024 in connection with the "Abzas Media" case. Subsequently, economist Farid Mehrazade was also arrested in this case.

Initially, they were all charged under Article 206.3.2 of the Criminal Code (smuggling by a group of individuals with prior agreement). However, between August 16 and 19, the journalists were presented with more serious charges: Article 192.3.2 (illegal entrepreneurship with substantial income), Articles 193-1.3.1 and 193-1.3.2 (money laundering by an organized group), Article 206.4 (smuggling by an organized group), Articles 320.1 and 320.2 (document forgery and use of forged documents), as well as Article 213.2.1 (group tax evasion).

These charges carry a prison sentence of up to 12 years. The journalists deny all accusations, asserting that they are being persecuted for investigating corruption at the highest levels of power. Human rights defenders have recognized all the accused as political prisoners.