The CEC is investigating complaints on three constituencies
Complaints about the early parliamentary elections received by the Central Election Commission from the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, 31st Surakhani second and 78th Lankaran rural constituencies will be seriously investigated. This was announced at today's meeting of the CEC by the head of this body, Mazahir Panakhov.
He invited media representatives, candidates for deputies and observers to be present during the investigation.
The CEC will also consider complaints from 49 polling stations out of 25 constituencies.
508 video images about alleged violations were distributed through them, in turn, Deputy Chairman of the CEC Rovzat Gasimov reported.
At the same time, the CEC did not accept complaints for consideration on the 119th Agdam, 60th Guba-Gusar, 73rd Masalli-Jalilabad, 63rd Hajigabul-Kurdamir constituencies, since the deadlines for filing appeals had been missed.
It should be noted that the leader of the Democratic Reforms Party Asim Mollazade is leading in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal constituency. Complaints about violations in this constituency were filed by the head of the Republican Alternative Party Ilgar Mammadov.
In the 31st Surakhani second constituency, the leader is the former representative of Azerbaijan to NATO Gaya Mammadov, and in the 78th Lankaran rural constituency - the deputy of the last convocation Anar Iskenderov.
1 comment
Asif Mərzili
2024-09-10
119 saylı Dairədən şikayəti mən vermişəm. Total saxtakarlıqlarla və seçki məcəlləsinin pozulması ilə bağlı hələ avqustun 21-də və sentyabrın 4-dı şikayət vermişəm. Üstəlik, sentyabrın 3-də Bakı İnzibati və apellyasiya məhkəmələrində iddia qaldırmışam. MSK mənə 28 avqustda cavab verib ki, şikayət araşdırılırş 4 avqust tarixli şikayətimə isə hələ də cavab verməyib.