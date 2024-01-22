President Aliyev inspects 'White City'

In a comprehensive review of urban development initiatives, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday inspected ongoing construction, infrastructure improvements and beautification in the centre of the capital, particularly in the Central Park known as "Ag Sheher" or "White City". The President also inspected a completed office building in the same quarter, aptly named "Ag Sheher," according to the President's website.

The "Ag Sheher" project underscores Baku's commitment to modernisation and aesthetic improvement, creating not only functional spaces but also a visually attractive and sustainable living environment for citizens.