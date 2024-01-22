President Aliyev inspects 'White City'
In a comprehensive review of urban development initiatives, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday inspected ongoing construction, infrastructure improvements and beautification in the centre of the capital, particularly in the Central Park known as "Ag Sheher" or "White City". The President also inspected a completed office building in the same quarter, aptly named "Ag Sheher," according to the President's website.
The "Ag Sheher" project underscores Baku's commitment to modernisation and aesthetic improvement, creating not only functional spaces but also a visually attractive and sustainable living environment for citizens.
During his visit to “Ag Sheher” (Baku White City) on January 22, the head of state got acquainted with the ongoing work. This new part of the capital covers an area of 1,650 hectares and consists of 10 blocks of different styles and 10 km of coastline. At the moment, the construction of 91 buildings has been completed. After the full implementation of the project, 280 thousand people will live there, and 240 thousand jobs will be created, according to a statement on the website of the head of state.
