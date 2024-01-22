Snowfall to continue on Tuesday

Precipitation in the form of snow will continue in Baku on Tuesday. Strong north-west wind will remain. Air temperature will decrease to +1+4 at night and during the day.

Snowfalls will also continue in the regions of the country, in some places intense. Wind is western, gusty.

In the lowlands it will be -3 +2 at night and +2+5 during the day. In the mountains it will be -5-10 frost at night and 0-5 frost during the day.

There is ice on the roads.

On Monday evening the snowfalls are expected in Apsheron. Strong north-west wind raises waves in the Caspian Sea up to 3.6 metres, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology report.