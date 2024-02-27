President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs

President Ilham Aliyev received on Tuesday Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabia, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs .

The Saudi Minister emphasised the importance of Azerbaijan's simplification of the process of issuing visas to citizens of his country, which gave impetus to the development of tourism between the countries.

In response, Saudi Arabia took similar steps for Azerbaijani citizens.

For his part, Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Touching upon the positive dynamics in tourism, Aliyev emphasised the importance of further steps in this direction.

Organisation of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia reflecting economic, investment, tourism and other potential of the two countries was highlighted at the meeting.