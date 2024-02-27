Wednesday night in Baku will be frosty
On Wednesday, 28 February in Baku and Apsheron peninsula cloudy weather, fog at night and in the morning in some places, northeast wind.
Air temperature at night from - 2 +2, during the day +5 +8, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in places; wind is eastern. In the lowlands, air temperature will be 0 -5 at night and +5 +10 in the afternoon.
In the mountains at night -6 -11 frost, in the highlands -13 -17 frost, and in the afternoon 0 -5.
At night and in the morning there is ice on the high mountain roads.
