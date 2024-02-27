  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny-20 C
  • Wednesday, 28 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(1 hour ago)
Wednesday night in Baku will be frosty

Wednesday night in Baku will be frosty

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Wednesday night in Baku will be frosty

On Wednesday, 28 February in Baku and Apsheron peninsula cloudy weather, fog at night and in the morning in some places, northeast wind.

Air temperature at night from - 2 +2, during the day +5 +8, the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology reports.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of the country. Fog in places; wind is eastern. In the lowlands, air temperature will be 0 -5 at night and +5 +10 in the afternoon.

In the mountains at night -6 -11 frost, in the highlands -13 -17 frost, and in the afternoon 0 -5.

At night and in the morning there is ice on the high mountain roads.

Leave a review

Social

Qubad İbadoğluna qarşı yeni ittiham? – Qardaşı Qalib Bayramov Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line