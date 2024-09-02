azertag.az
President of Azerbaijan's Trip to Kalbajar
President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to the Kalbajar region.
The head of state participated in the opening ceremony of the "Yukhary Veng" hydroelectric power station of Azerenerji OJSC, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, located on the Tartar River. Subsequently, Aliyev visited the Khudavang Monastery Complex. The President also reviewed the construction work on the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu road in the Kalbajar region.
He then visited the construction site of a residential complex for 524 families in the city of Kalbajar. Additionally, Aliyev inspected the construction works at the Istisu Medical and Recreational Complex and laid the foundation for the Istisu settlement.
2 September 2024, 21:02
Vafa Naghi shared details of the elections in the Neftchala district with Turan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) reported the recovery of 84 votes cast by voters in the 70th Neftchala constituency in favor of Vafa Naghi, which had previously been incorrectly recorded for another candidate, and added these votes back in favor of Vafa Naghi.
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
2 September 2024, 15:56
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “If the Armenian authorities have a desire for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan without Russia's participation to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, then "for God's sake,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, speaking to teachers and students of the Moscow University of International Relations. Lavrov also noted that on the issue of delimitation of the state border, the Russian Federation should consult this process between the participants, but this is not happening.
