President of Azerbaijan's Trip to Kalbajar

President Ilham Aliyev’s trip to the Kalbajar region.

The head of state participated in the opening ceremony of the "Yukhary Veng" hydroelectric power station of Azerenerji OJSC, with a capacity of 22.5 MW, located on the Tartar River. Subsequently, Aliyev visited the Khudavang Monastery Complex. The President also reviewed the construction work on the Toghanaly-Kalbajar-Istisu road in the Kalbajar region.

He then visited the construction site of a residential complex for 524 families in the city of Kalbajar. Additionally, Aliyev inspected the construction works at the Istisu Medical and Recreational Complex and laid the foundation for the Istisu settlement.