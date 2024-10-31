President Rumen Radev to Lead Bulgarian Delegation at COP29 in Baku

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will lead Bulgaria’s delegation at the COP29 UN Climate Change Conference, scheduled to take place in Baku from November 11-22. The decision for high-level representation by Radev was made on October 30, according to the Bulgarian state news agency BTA.

The agency stated that following the official opening of COP29 on November 11, a World Leaders Summit on Climate Action will be held on November 12-13, where Radev will represent Bulgaria in climate action discussions. A Bulgarian pavilion will also be set up at the event, featuring the key initiative Green Transition Forum 4.0, aimed at bringing together companies and experts in the field of energy transition.

Bulgaria reaffirms its support for the efforts of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to mitigate and adapt to climate change and to achieve the goals set out in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The Bulgarian delegation plans to actively participate in discussions on the "New Collective Quantified Goal" (NCQG) for climate finance, which is one of the key topics at COP29.

The Green Transition Forum 4.0 in the Bulgarian pavilion is organized with the support of companies such as Philip Morris International, Heidelberg Materials Devnya AD, and Bulgartransgaz, as well as the Bulgarian Energy Holding EAD and other partners. Among the participants is Asarel-Medet AD, which, since June 2024, has been receiving gas from SOCAR for its industrial facilities in cooperation with M-GAS.

COP29, attracting world leaders and delegates from all continents, will be held against the backdrop of Bulgarian parliamentary elections on October 27, after which eight parties that secured seats are currently in talks to form a government.