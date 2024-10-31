Alyzamin Salayev Declares Hunger Strike in Prison

Alyzamin Salayev, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APFP), has been on a hunger strike in prison since October 30, protesting against the authorities' refusal to release political prisoners ahead of the COP29 climate conference, his wife Saida Salayeva reported. "Alyzamin informed me during a phone call that he declared a hunger strike on October 30. He is demanding freedom for himself and all other political prisoners," his wife said.

Salayev has been transferred to the Medical Institution of the Penitentiary Service due to heart and liver problems. "He has shortness of breath, his legs are swollen, and he has difficulty moving," said Salayeva. A facsimile of a handwritten letter from Salayev to the APFP leadership and his associates, announcing his hunger strike and its reasons, has been published on the Facebook account of the “Azadlyg” newspaper.

He considers it unacceptable to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan and for citizens of democratic states to participate, while there are 319 political prisoners in the country, human rights are being violated, and corruption is rampant.

*Salayev was arrested on February 7, 2023, on charges of "hooliganism with the use of an object as a weapon." In protest against his unjust arrest, he fasted for 114 days.

On May 22, 2023, he was sentenced to four years in prison. Human rights activists have recognized him as a political prisoner.

