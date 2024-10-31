First day of November will be warm

No precipitation is expected in the capital and Absheron on Friday, November 1. Fog is possible in the evening in some places. Wind is north-western, which will change to south-eastern in the afternoon.

Air temperature will be +10+13 at night and +15+20 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.

In the regions of the country no precipitation is also expected. Fog in places. Wind is western.

In the lowlands at night + 6+11, during the day +17+22. In the mountains, from -2 to +3 at night, and +10+15 during the day.