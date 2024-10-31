First day of November will be warm
No precipitation is expected in the capital and Absheron on Friday, November 1. Fog is possible in the evening in some places. Wind is north-western, which will change to south-eastern in the afternoon.
Air temperature will be +10+13 at night and +15+20 during the day. Humidity will be 70-80% at night and 50-55% during the day.
In the regions of the country no precipitation is also expected. Fog in places. Wind is western.
In the lowlands at night + 6+11, during the day +17+22. In the mountains, from -2 to +3 at night, and +10+15 during the day.
Social
- 1 November 2024, 13:09
Smog has been observed in Khatai district of the capital, near H.Aliyev Oil Refinery for two days. At the same time, a sharp and acrid odour is felt in the surrounding area. Many residents complain of headaches and tears from eyes.
- 1 November 2024, 11:13
In a vibrant new addition to Baku’s social scene, the recently launched Kashalata Café is welcoming customers at 57 Üzeyir Hacıbəyov Street. Established with the joint support of “Pasha Holding” and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, along with contributions from the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA), SOCAR, and Trendyol Azerbaijan, the café is Azerbaijan’s first inclusive establishment designed to empower disabled youth through employment opportunities.
- 31 October 2024, 18:18
From the night of October 29, stalls and kiosks surrounding the "8th Kilometer Market," popularly known as "Vosmoy bazarı" in Baku, began being demolished. Officials attribute this to the unlicensed nature of street trading. Street trade has been a contentious issue in Azerbaijan for years, with complaints surfacing periodically.
- 31 October 2024, 17:19
In November, the average monthly temperature is expected to be close to the climatic norm, with precipitation levels in some areas slightly above average, the forecast for November released by the National Hydrometeorological Service on Thursday. In the early days of November, weather conditions in the country will be relatively stable, predominantly dry.
