Armenian Foreign Minister on participation in COP29, border delimitation and peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Speaking in the country's Parliament on 31 October, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan styated that Armenia's participation in the COP29 summit in Baku has not been confirmed yet.

‘We have received an invitation, we have not shown any official reaction or attitude about it,’ he said. At the same time, Mirzoyan did not rule out Armenia's participation in the summit.

As for the possibility of raising the issue of Armenian prisoners at the summit, the Minister noted the issue of release of prisoners and other held persons is one of the permanent topics of discussions between Yerevan and Baku.

Touching upon the issue of border delimitation, Mirzoyan said Yerevan is doing everything to ensure that the territory of sovereign Armenia is 29,743 square kilometres.

‘We have an occupied territory of more than 200 square kilometres, this issue which we intend to resolve within the framework of the demarcation process,’ he said.

According to Mirzoyan, there were Azerbaijani territories that were under Armenian control and there were Armenian territories that were under Azerbaijani control. At the same time, he believes that peaceful relations with Azerbaijan can be established.

As for Azerbaijan's demands to change Armenia's constitution, Mirzoyan called these claims ‘unfounded.’

‘The weighty proof is the decision of the Constitutional Court, which records that the demarcation of the border on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration fully complies with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,’ the Foreign Minister said.

Regarding the process of unblocking communications, Mirzoyan said that all infrastructures that need to be unblocked should remain under the sovereignty of the countries and act in accordance with the legislation of the countries through whose territory they pass.