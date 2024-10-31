Ararat Mirzoyan
Armenian Foreign Minister on participation in COP29, border delimitation and peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Speaking in the country's Parliament on 31 October, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan styated that Armenia's participation in the COP29 summit in Baku has not been confirmed yet.
‘We have received an invitation, we have not shown any official reaction or attitude about it,’ he said. At the same time, Mirzoyan did not rule out Armenia's participation in the summit.
As for the possibility of raising the issue of Armenian prisoners at the summit, the Minister noted the issue of release of prisoners and other held persons is one of the permanent topics of discussions between Yerevan and Baku.
Touching upon the issue of border delimitation, Mirzoyan said Yerevan is doing everything to ensure that the territory of sovereign Armenia is 29,743 square kilometres.
‘We have an occupied territory of more than 200 square kilometres, this issue which we intend to resolve within the framework of the demarcation process,’ he said.
According to Mirzoyan, there were Azerbaijani territories that were under Armenian control and there were Armenian territories that were under Azerbaijani control. At the same time, he believes that peaceful relations with Azerbaijan can be established.
As for Azerbaijan's demands to change Armenia's constitution, Mirzoyan called these claims ‘unfounded.’
‘The weighty proof is the decision of the Constitutional Court, which records that the demarcation of the border on the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration fully complies with the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia,’ the Foreign Minister said.
Regarding the process of unblocking communications, Mirzoyan said that all infrastructures that need to be unblocked should remain under the sovereignty of the countries and act in accordance with the legislation of the countries through whose territory they pass.
Politics
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:32
‘The United States of America welcomes the decision of Azerbaijan and Armenia to formalise procedural rules for border delimitation.’ This was written by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller in his account on 'Platform X' on Thursday.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:25
More than 100 heads of state and government, vice-presidents are expected to attend the COP 29 Leaders' Summit. Samir Nuriyev, head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, chairman of the COP 29 Organising Committee, said this on Thursday at a meeting on 31 October.
-
- 1 November 2024, 13:13
On 1 November, the Baku Court of Appeal (BCA) considered the complaint of Anar Mammadli, head of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education. He appealed against the refusal to transfer him from the pre-trial detention centre to the civilian clinic.
-
- 1 November 2024, 12:19
Reconstruction and improvement works on the territory in front of the railway station and metro station ‘28 May’ have been completed in Baku.
Leave a review