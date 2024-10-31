president.az
President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of 4 countries
President Ilham Aliyev today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of a number of countries.
Ambassadors of Rwanda - Charles Kayongi, Bangladesh - Amanula Haq, Democratic Republic of Congo - Ivan Wangu Ngimbi, Albania - Besart Kadia presented their credentials to the President, the President's website reports.
