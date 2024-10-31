  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Sunny17.20 C
  • Friday, 1 November 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(33 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of 4 countries
president.az

president.az

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of 4 countries

President Ilham Aliyev today received credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors of a number of countries.

Ambassadors of Rwanda - Charles Kayongi, Bangladesh - Amanula Haq, Democratic Republic of Congo - Ivan Wangu Ngimbi, Albania - Besart Kadia presented their credentials to the President, the President's website reports.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line