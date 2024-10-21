Presidential elections and referendum in Moldova
Presidential elections and referendum in Moldova
On October 20, Moldova held a presidential election and a referendum on joining the EU. The country's incumbent President Maia Sandu said that the elections were subject to "unprecedented" outside interference, hinting at Russia.
After 98% of the ballots were processed, Maia Sandu is leading in the first round with 41.86% of the votes. Her opponent, pro-Russian candidate Alexandru Stoianoglo, received 26.32%.
Given the results in the country, a second round of presidential elections will be held, since no one received more than half of the votes. The second round will be held on November 3.
As for the vote on Moldova's accession to the European Union, according to the latest data, the number of supporters of European integration slightly exceeded 50%, while opponents - 49%.
