Joe Biden Calls on Ilham Aliyev to Demonstrate a Real Commitment to Peace

“I am pleased to see that your nation and Armenia have made steady progress toward finalizing a peace agreement that would normalize relations between your two countries. I want to assure you that the United States stands ready to support a durable and dignified peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia that would finally put to rest centuries of conflict”, reads a letter from US President Joe Biden, which was delivered to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 21.

A peace agreement would not only ensure Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it would transform the entire region–paving the way for increased trade, investment, and connectivity between Europe and Central Asia. As the world's attention turns to Baku for COP29, you have a unique opportunity to demonstrate your commitment to peace in front of a global audience. As you know, finalizing the remaining articles of the peace agreement will require creativity and compromise on all sides. But I am confident that you will continue to meet this moment, and I encourage you to finalize an agreement this year.

I want you to know that I am committed to supporting this cause. My Administration is prepared to take bold initiatives that would help pave the way for peace. I have asked my Senior Director for Europe, Michael Carpenter, to brief you on some of the steps we would be willing to take and also to get your feedback on discussions with Armenia.

I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to set a new course for the region, one based on shared prosperity and the pursuit of common good”, - ,” the US President’s letter says.