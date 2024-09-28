Pressure is Being Applied to Fazil Gasimov to End His Hunger Strike
Pressure is Being Applied to Fazil Gasimov to End His Hunger Strike
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on a hunger strike for 107 days while in detention, is facing pressure to end his protest, Gasimov’s relatives said.
“I am being pressured to eat. They are even forcing my cellmate to testify that I am allegedly eating. However, Allah is my witness that I have been on hunger strike for 107 days. Besides a mixture of water and honey, I take nothing. I started taking honey after my lawyer, Rovshan Rahimov, found out that the law allows hunger-striking prisoners to mix honey with water,” Gasimov’s relative recounted from a phone call with him on September 28. Family members have again urged him to end the hunger strike, but he remains steadfast.
Moreover, Gasimov told his relatives that despite the life-threatening nature of his hunger strike, he does not intend to commit suicide. “Fazil said that if something happens to him, know that it is not suicide,” his relative conveyed.
No comment could be obtained from the Penitentiary Service.
*Fazil Gasimov, who is being held in the medical unit of Baku's Detention Center No. 1, was transferred on July 26 to a rehabilitation facility of the Penitentiary Service due to a sharp deterioration in his health from the hunger strike.
He was arrested in Istanbul on August 8, 2023, and brought to Azerbaijan. He has been accused of producing counterfeit money along with well-known economist and government critic Gubad Ibadoglu. However, Gasimov's case is currently being processed separately from Ibadoglu's case.
-
-
- Great East
- 28 September 2024 17:30
Politics
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:12
A year after the organized departure of the entire Armenian population from Nagorno-Karabakh, only 2.6% of the former Armenian residents of the region have obtained Armenian citizenship. According to the Armenian Migration Service, out of approximately 120,000 displaced individuals, only 3,226 people have received Armenian passports.
-
- 28 September 2024, 12:05
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the governments of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia regarding the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports traveling for short-term visits. The document was signed by the foreign ministers of both countries, Jeyhun Bayramov and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the meeting expressed satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other's legitimate interests.
-
- 28 September 2024, 11:04
Azerbaijan and Indonesia have agreed on visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic passports. The relevant intergovernmental agreement was signed by the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Indonesia, Jeyhun Bayramov and Retno Marsudi, on September 27 during a meeting at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
-
- 28 September 2024, 10:51
On September 27, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock said during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.
Leave a review