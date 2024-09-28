Windy Weather Expected in Baku on Sunday

On Sunday, September 29, cloudy weather mostly without precipitation is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, along with a prevailing northeast wind. Nighttime temperatures will range from 14 to 18°C, while daytime temperatures are expected to reach 22 to 26°C, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, mostly dry weather is expected: fog in some areas at night and in the morning, with a moderate eastern wind prevailing.

Nighttime temperatures will range from 12 to 17°C, with daytime temperatures expected to be between 22 and 27°C. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures will be around 4 to 8°C, while daytime temperatures will range from 8 to 13°C.