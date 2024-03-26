Promised meeting of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan did not take place
The message of the Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi about the upcoming meeting of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan on the eve of Novruz has not been confirmed. Earlier, the Ambassador said in an interview with Azerbaijani media that the Presidents of the two countries will meet in the area of the Khudaferin bridge on the Iranian-Azerbaijani border.
The opening ceremony of the Khudaferin and Gyz Galasy hydroelectric power plants will also take place there.
Baku and Tehran did not specify the reason for cancellation of the visit.
According to some Iranian sources, the reason for the cancellation of Raisi's trip to Azerbaijan could be the visit of NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg to Azerbaijan at the same time, which Tehran "did not like".--
