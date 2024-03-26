PPFA activist on hunger strike for 15 days

Niyameddin Ahmedov, a convicted member of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan, has been on hunger strike for 15 days in colony 12.

The reason is that the colony administration prohibits him from meeting with his relatives and transferring food from his family. After the protests, Niyameddin was placed in a punishment cell and had his head forcibly cut, the PPFA told Turan.

His lawyer Fakhraddin Mehtiyev visited him today. The lawyer told Turan that Akhmedov's condition is serious, he has a drop in blood pressure, severe dizziness and general weakness. Despite this, he is not receiving medical assistance.

Note that Ahmedov has rejected calls from PPFA leader Ali Kerimli to end his hunger strike.

*Niyamaddin Ahmedov was arrested in April 2020. A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 214-1 of the Criminal Code (financing of terror).

At the end of the investigation, he was charged with calls against statehood (Article 28.281) and Article 233-1 (receiving prohibited items).

On 8 October 2021, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced Ahmedov to 13 years of imprisonment.

Remind that Niyameddin Ahmedov was one of the bodyguards of PPFA leader Ali Kerimli and was arrested during a rally. Human rights activists recognise him as a political prisoner.