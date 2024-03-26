PPFA activist on hunger strike for 15 days
PPFA activist on hunger strike for 15 days
Niyameddin Ahmedov, a convicted member of the Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan, has been on hunger strike for 15 days in colony 12.
The reason is that the colony administration prohibits him from meeting with his relatives and transferring food from his family. After the protests, Niyameddin was placed in a punishment cell and had his head forcibly cut, the PPFA told Turan.
His lawyer Fakhraddin Mehtiyev visited him today. The lawyer told Turan that Akhmedov's condition is serious, he has a drop in blood pressure, severe dizziness and general weakness. Despite this, he is not receiving medical assistance.
Note that Ahmedov has rejected calls from PPFA leader Ali Kerimli to end his hunger strike.
*Niyamaddin Ahmedov was arrested in April 2020. A criminal case was initiated against him under Article 214-1 of the Criminal Code (financing of terror).
At the end of the investigation, he was charged with calls against statehood (Article 28.281) and Article 233-1 (receiving prohibited items).
On 8 October 2021, the Baku Court for Serious Crimes sentenced Ahmedov to 13 years of imprisonment.
Remind that Niyameddin Ahmedov was one of the bodyguards of PPFA leader Ali Kerimli and was arrested during a rally. Human rights activists recognise him as a political prisoner.
-
- Politics
- 26 March 2024 17:04
-
Social
-
- 27 March 2024, 12:07
Propagandists in Azerbaijan are spreading claims about the mass satisfaction of the people with their standard of living.
-
Over the past year, the number of pensioners in Azerbaijan has decreased by 18 thousand 200 people, and in five years - by 222 thousand 400 people. According to the State Statistics Committee, if at the beginning of 2023 their number was 1 million 114 thousand 200, then for the corresponding period of this year it fell to 1 million 96 thousand. 64 percent of them receive an old-age pension.
-
- 26 March 2024, 16:23
On the evening of March 26, a strong northwest wind with a speed of 15-20 meters per second will blow in Baku and Absheron.
-
- 25 March 2024, 18:04
On March 22, tragedy struck the heart of Moscow: a terrorist attack rocked the Crocus City Hall concert complex, killing 137 people. The incident, allegedly committed by persons of Tajik origin, has reignited a long-standing discussion about migration policy in Russia. Against the background of this horrific event, the Russian State Duma has proposed measures to limit the influx of migrants into the country, while voices in the media are calling for a reassessment of existing policies.
Leave a review