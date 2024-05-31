Prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan discussed
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, met with chief of the General Staff Asim Munir on May 30.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of defense and security were discussed during the meeting.
In addition, the issues of cooperation between the specialized structures of the two countries in the field of defense industry were considered.
Bayramov noted the importance of bilateral visits and close contacts to expand military-technical cooperation.
The parties also emphasized the importance of increasing effective interaction between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as the exchange of experience between different types of troops, the conduct of bilateral and trilateral exercises with the participation of the military of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan.
