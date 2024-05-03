Public activist Abulfaz Gurbanli questioned in the case of “Abzas Media”
Public activist Abulfaz Gurbanli questioned in the case of “Abzas Media”
Public activist Abulfaz Gurbanli was interrogated for three hours today at the Baku city Police Headquarters. After leaving the police department, Gurbanli told reporters that he had been questioned as a witness in the case by “Abzas Media.” However, according to the activist, he has nothing to do with this publication.
Gurbanli refrained from other comments due to obligations not to disclose the secrets of the investigation. He noted that the attitude towards him in the police was correct, no pressure was exerted. Gurbanli has been engaged in socio-political activities since 2002, and was a member of the Popular Front Party. He resigned from the party in 2015.
Since 2021, Gurbanli has been the co-founder and executive director of the public association "Article 54". The organization promotes issues of public participation, public control, community development, etc.
** In November 2023 - January 2024, eight journalists and media workers associated with “Abzas Media” were arrested. In April, the head of the website was also arrested in this case meclis.info Imran Aliyev and the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Education Anar Mammadli.
All the defendants in the case were charged with "smuggling of foreign currency by prior agreement." The journalist denies the charges and links the criminal case to corruption investigations. Aliyev and Mammadli declared their non-involvement in the activities of “Abzas Media” at all. Human rights activists recognized those arrested as political prisoners.
Since November last year, there has been a suppression of the independent press and civil society in Azerbaijan, which is extremely disturbing and sets Azerbaijan back years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said in an interview with a group of journalists on Friday. According to him, the United States is taking all possible measures to improve the situation. "We do this openly in meetings with our colleagues. We are doing something openly, something privately, and we will continue this," the ambassador said.
Representatives of over 50 international organizations and leading universities in the UK and the world have appealed to the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the United Kingdom, David Cameron, on the case of Azerbaijani economist Gubad Ibadoglu. The message notes that Ibadoglu, who was released under house arrest during his detention, seriously undermined his health and now apparently needs a complex surgical operation, but he is still banned from leaving the country.
The National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) has scheduled a protest rally in Baku for May 19 demanding the release of political prisoners, electoral reform, improvement of the social situation of the population, and the opening of land borders. Earlier, the opposition had already scheduled rallies with these demands for April 21 and May 5. However, the Baku Executive refused to authorize opposition demonstrations.
The Biden Administration on Thursday formally accused Russia of using chemical weapons in Ukraine, and pledged further steps to hold Moscow accountable, following a new set of sanctions against the Kremlin, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
1 comment
Vazeh
2024-05-03
Bəy, çox şadam ki, heç bir xüsusi problem olmadı və hər şey öz qaydasında oldu. O gün olsun ki, ölkəmizdə siyasi məhbusların hamısı tezliklə azadlıqlarına qovuşsun, bütövlükdə ölkəmiz qaranlıq tuneldən işığa çıxsın, Azərbaycanda siyasi məhbusları yaradan mexanizm özü iflic olsun, demokratik sistemlə əvəz edilsin.