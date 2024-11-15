Putin and Aliyev Discussed the Implementation of Joint Projects

The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.