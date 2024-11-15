Putin and Aliyev Discussed the Implementation of Joint Projects
On November 15, a telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Kremlin's press service reported. The two leaders discussed the "practical implementation of a number of mutually beneficial projects in the fields of industrial cooperation and transportation." The mutual interest in further comprehensive development of Russian-Azerbaijani strategic partnership and alliance was confirmed. It was agreed to continue contacts at various levels, according to the statement.
