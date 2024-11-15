The short film “Fragments”, by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, was shown on November 14 at the Madrid Indie Film Festival (MADRIFF) in the capital of Spain. The film was presented by the author's cousin, renowned stand-up comedian Idrak Mirzali-zadeh, who read a letter from Abilov to the festival participants. In the message, Abilov expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the project possible. He also thanked those who continue to support him during his arrest due to his scientific and public activities. "I hope that justice will prevail soon, my innocence will be proven, and once I am released, I will come to Madrid and watch all the films at the festival," Abilov stated.

Earlier, the film received an award at the Monza Film Festival in Italy in the Best Science Fiction Film category. Abilov had previously stated that he dedicated the award from the Monza Festival to all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

The short film “Fragments” was made in 2023 and focuses on artificial intelligence. It tells the story of two androids in love, depicting various scenes from their daily life. The film’s Iqbal Abilov Dedicated His Film Award to Political Prisoners of Azerbaijan

The short film “Fragments”, by Iqbal Abilov, a Talysh researcher arrested in Azerbaijan, was shown on November 14 at the Madrid Indie Film Festival (MADRIFF) in the capital of Spain.

The film was presented by the author's cousin, renowned stand-up comedian Idrak Mirzali-zadeh, who read a letter from Abilov to the festival participants. In the message, Abilov expressed gratitude to everyone who helped make the project possible. He also thanked those who continue to support him during his arrest due to his scientific and public activities. "I hope that justice will prevail soon, my innocence will be proven, and once I am released, I will come to Madrid and watch all the films at the festival," Abilov stated. Earlier, the film received an award at the Monza Film Festival in Italy in the Best Science Fiction Film category.

Abilov had previously stated that he dedicated the award from the Monza Festival to all political prisoners in Azerbaijan.

The short film “Fragments” was made in 2023 and focuses on artificial intelligence. It tells the story of two androids in love, depicting various scenes from their daily life. The film’s culmination features a car crash in which one of the androids dies, and the other decides to end their life.

Iqbal Abilov was detained on July 22 when he arrived in Azerbaijan to visit relatives. He faces charges under articles 274 (treason), 281.3 (public calls against the state made at the behest of foreign organizations or their representatives), and 283.1 (inciting national, racial, social, or religious hatred) of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

It is alleged that these crimes were committed under the direction of Armenian intelligence services. Abilov denies the charges, claiming that he was solely engaged in scientific activities. A large group of scholars from around the world has appealed to Azerbaijan’s leadership, urging them to help secure Abilov's release. Human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.