Weather Forecast for Saturday
On November 16, the weather in the capital will be overcast, with possible rain in the evening in some areas. There will be fog in the morning and evening. A moderate south-western wind will shift to a north-western direction. At night, the temperature will range from +9°C to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +14°C and +18°C. Humidity will be 70-80%.
Across the country, rain is expected in the northern and western regions in the evening, with snow falling in mountainous areas. There will be fog in some places. Winds will be westerly and gusty.
At night, temperatures will range from +3°C to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +13°C to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night could drop to -4°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from +5°C to +10°C.
November 14 was World Diabetes Day. In Azerbaijan, it is intended that people suffering from diabetes receive free medications. According to a decision by the Cabinet of Ministers, these free medications are prescribed on a special form approved by the Ministry of Health. However, complaints persist about ongoing issues with the distribution of these free medications.
- 14 November 2024, 14:30
On November 1, the weather in the capital will be cloudy, with light rain in some areas during the night and morning. There will be a moderate southwest wind. The temperature at night will range from +7 to +10°C, and during the day it will be +12 to +15°C. Humidity will be 70-80% both at night and during the day. No precipitation is expected across the country. There may be fog in some areas, with a moderate west wind.
- 14 November 2024, 11:19
After introducing six innovative products to its subscribers in a short time, Bakcell was honoured with the "Most Successful Rebranding" award at the prestigious international advertising and marketing competition "Felis." The award ceremony took place at the traditional "Brand Week" event held on 8 November 2024 in Istanbul.
- 14 November 2024, 01:21
The International Coalition for Democratic Renewal (ICDR) and Forum 2000 Foundation expressed grave concerns over the escalating repression of civil society in Azerbaijan, issuing a joint statement. The groups highlighted the government's intensified crackdown on lawyers, journalists, activists, and human rights defenders, painting a stark picture of a country where dissenting voices are systematically silenced.
