Weather Forecast for Saturday

On November 16, the weather in the capital will be overcast, with possible rain in the evening in some areas. There will be fog in the morning and evening. A moderate south-western wind will shift to a north-western direction. At night, the temperature will range from +9°C to +11°C, and during the day, it will be between +14°C and +18°C. Humidity will be 70-80%.

Across the country, rain is expected in the northern and western regions in the evening, with snow falling in mountainous areas. There will be fog in some places. Winds will be westerly and gusty.

At night, temperatures will range from +3°C to +8°C, and during the day, it will be +13°C to +18°C. In the mountains, temperatures at night could drop to -4°C, with daytime temperatures ranging from +5°C to +10°C.