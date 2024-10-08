Putin discussed peaceful resolution with Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan

On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the Kremlin. One of the main topics of their negotiations was the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. Prior to this, the Russian president had discussed a similar issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Initially, Putin and Pashinyan spoke privately. In a broader setting, the sides discussed economic matters. According to Putin, trade between Russia and Armenia could reach a record $14 -16 billion by the end of the year. In the first half of the year alone, trade volume increased by 2.5 times, surpassing $8.3 billion.