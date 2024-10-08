  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear20.10 C
  • Wednesday, 9 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(8 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Putin discussed peaceful resolution with Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan
Putin discussed peaceful resolution with Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan

Putin discussed peaceful resolution with Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Putin discussed peaceful resolution with Pashinyan regarding Azerbaijan

On October 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met at the Kremlin. One of the main topics of their negotiations was the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan. Prior to this, the Russian president had discussed a similar issue with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Initially, Putin and Pashinyan spoke privately. In a broader setting, the sides discussed economic matters. According to Putin, trade between Russia and Armenia could reach a record $14 -16 billion by the end of the year. In the first half of the year alone, trade volume increased by 2.5 times, surpassing $8.3 billion.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line