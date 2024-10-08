Weather on October 9

On Wednesday, the weather in the capital will be changeable, with some precipitation possible during the night and morning. The wind will be from the northwest. The air temperature at night will be +15 to +19 degrees Celsius, and during the day, it will reach +22 to +26 degrees. Humidity at night will be 70-75%, and during the day, 50-55%.

In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected in some areas. There will be fog in the morning and evening. The wind will be moderate from the west. In low-lying areas, the temperature during the day will warm up to +28 degrees, while in the mountains, it will reach +16 degrees.