Weather on October 9
On Wednesday, the weather in the capital will be changeable, with some precipitation possible during the night and morning. The wind will be from the northwest. The air temperature at night will be +15 to +19 degrees Celsius, and during the day, it will reach +22 to +26 degrees. Humidity at night will be 70-75%, and during the day, 50-55%.
In the regions of the country, rain with thunderstorms is expected in some areas. There will be fog in the morning and evening. The wind will be moderate from the west. In low-lying areas, the temperature during the day will warm up to +28 degrees, while in the mountains, it will reach +16 degrees.
- 8 October 2024 16:09
- 8 October 2024, 22:38
Lena Schilling, a Member of the European Parliament from the Green Party, has announced plans to donate every sixth monthly salary, equivalent to €10,000 gross, to support green initiatives and activists. About €3,000 will go to the Green Citizens’ Initiative Association, supported by members of the outgoing ruling party, while the remaining €7,000 will be used to support activists every six months, Schilling’s spokeswoman told the Austria Presse-Agentur (APA) on Monday.
- 8 October 2024, 16:28
Coast Guard forces intercepted a large shipment of drugs being delivered to Azerbaijan, the State Border Service reported on October 8. In the area near the village of Niyazabad in the Khachmaz region, border guards discovered over 205 kg of various types of narcotic substances and 13,110 tablets of methadone M-40, according to the report. Additionally, three Azerbaijani citizens suspected of supplying drugs to the country were detained on the coastal territory. Operational-investigative measures regarding the case are ongoing.
- 8 October 2024, 15:15
The discussion about the issues raised during the visit of Sergey Naryshkin, Director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), to Baku on October 2-3 is still ongoing in Azerbaijan.
- 7 October 2024, 17:51
