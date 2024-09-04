REAL leader challenges election results

Ilgar Mammadov, the leader of the Republican Alternative (REAL) party, has filed a complaint regarding violations during the parliamentary elections in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal electoral district, where he was a candidate. The 55-page complaint includes observer reports, 19 video files, and other evidence of violations. "I am requesting the annulment of the election results at 27 out of 38 polling stations," said Mammadov.

Other candidates from REAL (12 in total) have also filed or are preparing complaints about election violations. According to the Central Election Commission, in the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal district, the incumbent deputy and head of the Democratic Reform Party, Asim Mollazade, is leading with 8,180 votes, while Mammadov received 933 votes.

It should be noted that if violations are found and the results are annulled at more than 2/5 of the polling stations, the results for the entire district may be invalidated.