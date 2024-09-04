Wafa Nagi appeals the results of the snap parliamentary elections

On September 4, Wafa Nagi, a candidate for the 70th Neftchala electoral district and a public activist, filed a complaint with the district electoral commission regarding widespread violations during the snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday. She announced this at a press conference today. Nagi reported encountering serious problems and obstacles from the start of the campaign due to the actions of representatives of another candidate, the wife of the head of the Civil Solidarity Party, Tanzila Rustamkhanly.

"Her people disrupted our posters throughout the entire campaign. Our complaints to the district electoral commission and the Central Election Commission were not addressed," said Nagi.

Administrative resources were used in favor of Rustamkhanly, with state and budget sector employees directed to her meetings with voters. Local authorities pressured the population not to attend meetings with me," noted the candidate.

On election day, there were widespread falsifications—mass ballot stuffing, "carousel" voting, and pressure on observers.

There were too many "interested" parties requesting home voting, Nagi emphasized. "We have video evidence showing how ballot box carriers instructed elderly voters to mark the ballot in favor of Tanzila Rustamkhanly," Nagi noted.

Nagi's representative, lawyer Khalid Bagirov, pointed out the artificial inflation of voter turnout. For instance, at one polling station, Rustamkhanly received 66 votes, while Nagi received 51. At another station, Nagi received 92 votes and Rustamkhanly 40. At yet another station, Nagi got 140 votes and Rustamkhanly 112. However, according to the Central Election Commission, Rustamkhanly received 5,806 votes, while Nagi received almost half, 3,122.

The lawyer also noted that at the 2nd Mayak polling station, where almost no residents remain, turnout was reported at 72%. This was done to increase the vote count for Rustamkhanly. Nagi stated that she will challenge the election results to the end, and if her rights are not restored, she will file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights.