Rector of Karabakh University appointed

Rector of Karabakh University appointed

Rector of Karabakh University appointed

By order of the Head of state, Shahin Bayramov (1979) was appointed rector of the Karabakh University, located in the city of Khankendi. Until now, he has worked as the rector of Mingachevir State University.

