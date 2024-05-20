The PFPA activist suspended his hunger strike after promising to meet his demands

Activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev, who has been on a dry hunger strike in the pre-trial detention center in the village of Umbaki since May 15, stopped his hunger strike today, his wife Shahnaz Aliyeva told Turan.

According to her, today her husband called and said that he was temporarily ending his hunger strike. He made this decision after the activist was assured that his appeal against the verdict would be objectively considered in the coming days. Aliyev told his wife that if the promises were not fulfilled, he would resume a deadly hunger strike. The prison service could not be reached for comment.

*Elkhan Aliyev was arrested in July 2023 on charges of "fraud" and "production and use of a false document." The activist called the accusations far-fetched. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.

On April 1, the Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced him to 5 years in prison. On May 13, during the consideration of the appeal, Aliyev announced his intention to start a dry hunger strike.