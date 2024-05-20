    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(3 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade expressed condolences to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei
Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade expressed condolences to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade expressed condolences to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade expressed condolences to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

The head of the Caucasus Muslim Board, Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade, sent a message to Iranian leader Ali Khamenei on the occasion of the death of the Iranian president. "The news of the tragic death of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his entourage in a helicopter crash deeply shocked me.

We express our deepest condolences to you, the families and loved ones of the victims and the entire Iranian people on behalf of the Muslims of Azerbaijan and the Caucasus," the message reads. Ibrahim Raisi was an outstanding statesman who served his country selflessly and devotedly. "The memory of President Raisi, who spared no effort to develop Iranian-Azerbaijani relations and deepen friendly good-neighborly relations, will always live in our hearts," the message reads.

Leave a review

Politics

İran Prezidentinin də həlak olduğu helikopter qəzasına görə məsuliyyəti kim daşıyır? – Sədrəddin Soltan Çətin sualda


Follow us on social networks

News Line