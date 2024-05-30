Registration of candidates for the presidential elections has begun in Iran
Registration of candidates for participation in the early presidential elections scheduled for June 28 has begun in Iran, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said. The registration of candidates will last five days, then within seven days the Iranian Constitutional Guardian Council will review the compliance of each candidate with the necessary requirements. Another 14 days will be set aside for the candidates' election campaign.
Recall that early elections will be held in Iran in connection with the death of former President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19.
Politics
-
- 30 May 2024, 17:23
During his official visit to Pakistan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with the head of the country's foreign ministry, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the ministers highly appreciated the strategic partnership between the two countries, noting the role of mutual visits at a high level. Bayramov expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its political and moral support in the conflict with Armenia. Baku, in turn, supports Islamabad's position on the issue of Jammu Kashmir, based on UN Security Council resolutions.
-
- 30 May 2024, 16:54
Elnur Hasanov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, resumed a dry hunger strike in a pre-trial detention center. He announced this on May 30 during the consideration of his complaint against the district prosecutor's office in the Khatai court. It was filed in connection with the refusal of the prosecutor's office to open a criminal case on Hasanov's statement about torture in the police after his arrest.
-
Elhan Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was placed in the punishment cell of a prison hospital. The doctor told his wife that the battery he had swallowed had left the body naturally. However, the opposition leader himself denied this.
-
- 30 May 2024, 15:40
The Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) of the Council of Europe calls on Governments to adopt stricter rules to prevent corruption and promote integrity in the highest executive bodies of central governments. This also applies to the activation of the urgent implementation of all GRECO recommendations.
