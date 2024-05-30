Registration of candidates for the presidential elections has begun in Iran

Registration of candidates for participation in the early presidential elections scheduled for June 28 has begun in Iran, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said. The registration of candidates will last five days, then within seven days the Iranian Constitutional Guardian Council will review the compliance of each candidate with the necessary requirements. Another 14 days will be set aside for the candidates' election campaign.

Recall that early elections will be held in Iran in connection with the death of former President Ibrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19.